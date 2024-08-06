Published 11:02 IST, August 6th 2024
Bangladesh Protest: Miscreants Ignite Fires and Vandalize Six Police Stations in Chittagong
Police stations in Chandgaon, Patenga, EPZ, Kotowali, Akbar Shah, and Pahartali under the Chittagong Metropolitan Police (CMP) were attacked, vandalised.
Bangladesh Protest: Miscreants Ignite Fires and Vandalize Six Police Stations in Chittagong | Image: ANI
