Published 23:35 IST, August 5th 2024
Bangladesh Protesters Celebrate as Longtime Prime Minister Steps Down and Flees Abroad
Tens of thousands of protesters surged through the capital of Bangladesh, this time in joy, after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned on Monday.
- World
- 2 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Bangladesh protesters celebrate as longtime prime minister steps down and flees abroad | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
23:35 IST, August 5th 2024