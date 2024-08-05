Published 10:22 IST, August 5th 2024
Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Nearly 100 Killed as Fresh Violence Erupts, Railway Services Suspended
Following the violence, the Bangladeshi authorities were forced to cut off internet across the country and impose a nationwide curfew till further notice.
- World
- 3 min read
Reported by: Tanisha Rajput
Bangladesh Protests: Nearly 100 Killed as Fresh Violence Erupts, Curfew Imposed, MEA Issues Advisory | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
07:59 IST, August 5th 2024