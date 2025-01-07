Bangladesh Revokes Sheikh Hasina’s Passport, Along with 96 Others, Over Enforced Disappearances

Dhaka: Following a tribunal's warrant against Sheikh Hasina and 10 others over enforced disappearances, Bangladesh's interim government has revoked her passport, along with 96 others, due to their alleged involvement in the July killings. This was announced by the Chief Advisor's Press Wing on Tuesday.

Deputy Press Secretary to the Chief Advisor, Abul Kalam Azad Mazumder, stated at the press conference, "Passports of 22 individuals involved in disappearances and murders have been revoked. Additionally, passports of 75 individuals linked to the July-August mass killings have also been canceled, including Sheikh Hasina's."