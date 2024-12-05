Bangladesh's Yunus Seeks Co-operation of Religious Leaders

Dhaka: Bangladesh interim government head Muhammad Yunus on Thursday sought the cooperation of the religious leaders in collecting accurate information about attacks on minorities and bringing the perpetrators to justice amid reports of attacks on Hindus in the country.

Speaking at a meeting of religious leaders of Bangladesh, Chief Adviser Yunus said the issue of attacks on minorities has come up again and there is a gap of information between the reality and the news published by foreign media.

"We want to know the accurate information and want to establish the process of getting the information," he was quoted as saying by the state-run BSS news agency.

Addressing the meeting attended by leaders of the Muslim, Hindu, Christian and Buddhist communities, Yunus said all the people of the country have equal rights, and it's the responsibility of the state to ensure the people's rights guaranteed by the constitution.

If any incident of attack on minorities takes place in the country, information must be collected immediately on such incidents and the perpetrators must be brought to justice, he said.

"Those who are guilty must be held accountable for their actions," he said.

The chief adviser stressed taking measures to create an environment to prevent such incidents and ensuring immediate remedy for victims.

"I think most of the people of Bangladesh agree with what I have said," he added.

"We are not enemies of one another despite our differences,” he was quoted by the Daily Star newspaper as telling the religious leaders.

"I have asked you to join (today's dialogue) to know how information could be gleaned in a safer way so that the information providers do not fall in trouble," he said.

Referring to his visit to Dhakeswari Temple in Dhaka on the occasion of Durga Puja, he said Durga Puja was celebrated with festivity in the country while people from all strata joined it, turning the event into a national festival.

The minority Hindu community in Muslim-majority Bangladesh has reportedly faced more than 200 attacks in 50-odd districts after Sheikh Hasina's Awami League government fell on August 5.