The death toll from a devastating fire that engulfed a six-story shopping mall in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka, has risen to at least 46, as rescuers continue to search for more victims amidst the debris.

The fire erupted late Thursday evening in a restaurant situated on the first floor of the Green Cozy Cottage Shopping Mall, triggering a massive response from over a dozen firefighting units. Survivors recounted harrowing tales of escape, with one individual stating that people fled to the building's roof to avoid the blaze.

“What could be more painful than this,” asks Sheikh Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed profound shock at the loss of lives, attributing the tragedy to negligence in building design. "What could be more painful than this?" she remarked during an unrelated event in Dhaka. She highlighted the importance of incorporating fire exits and ventilation in architectural plans, lamenting the failure of architects and building owners to prioritize safety measures.

Mohammed Siam, a survivor, recounted his experience, stating, "I knew about the fire when it was at the first floor. We moved to the roof of the building. Around 30 people were there. After the fire was under control, fire service personnel broke into one side of the roof and rescued us."

As of now, 41 victims have been identified

As the nation grapples with the aftermath of the tragedy, authorities are working to identify victims and notify their families. Bacchu Mia, overseeing a police outpost at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, disclosed that 41 victims have been identified, with 38 bodies handed over to their families.

The victims include members of a single family, students, teachers, and two reporters who were among those dining at the mall at the time of the fire. Meanwhile, forensic experts have begun investigating the cause of the blaze, with initial reports suggesting lapses in the building's fire extinguishing system.

The incident underscores a grim reality in Bangladesh, where lax monitoring and violations of building codes have contributed to a history of deadly fires in commercial structures. With investigations ongoing, authorities are under pressure to enforce stricter safety regulations to prevent such tragedies from recurring.



(With inputs from AP)