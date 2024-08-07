Published 14:09 IST, August 7th 2024
Bangladesh Singer Rahul Ananda’s Home Looted and Torched; Family Escapes Amid Violence”
Popular folk musician and 'Joler Gaan' frontman Rahul Ananda's 140-year-old house, a cultural hub in Dhaka, was vandalized and set on fire by a mob.
- World
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Rahul Ananda's 140-year-old house, a cultural hub in Dhaka, was vandalized and set on fire | Image: Republic Digital
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
14:04 IST, August 7th 2024