Bangladesh Trying To Rewrite History, Will Suffer If Corrective Actions Not Taken: Tripura CM | Image: X/@DrManikSaha2

Agartala: Amid the reported atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Saturday, said the neighbouring country had forgotten the past and was trying to rewrite history.

Saha asserted that Bangladesh would suffer if corrective actions were not taken by the interim government.

Speaking at the Sharad Shamman award function in Rabindra Bhaban here, Saha urged the people to rise up in protest against the incidents of attacks on minorities in Bangladesh.

"The way things are going on in Bangladesh is not acceptable. The people of Tripura had contributed a lot in giving birth to Bangladesh through the 1971 liberation war along with the Indian Army," he said.

Saha said those in power in Bangladesh have forgotten the past and are trying to rewrite history.

"Our central leadership is observing the situation in the neighbouring country. The government, which is functioning in such a way, can't be tolerated to run the show. There will be no opportunity for repentance if they don't take corrective steps," he said.

He also urged the people to raise their voices against the atrocities in the neighbouring country.