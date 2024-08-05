sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bangladesh Protests | Israel-Hamas War | Paris Olympics | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • World /
  • Bangladesh Unrest: Protesters to Hold 'Long March to Dhaka' as 100 Dead in Anti-Govt Riots

Published 10:47 IST, August 5th 2024

Bangladesh Unrest: Protesters to Hold 'Long March to Dhaka' as 100 Dead in Anti-Govt Riots

Bangladesh braced for another tense day as protestors asked the general public to join a "Long March to Dhaka" on Monday, a day after nearly 100 people died

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bangladesh Protest
Bangladesh braced for another tense day as protestors asked the general public to join a "Long March to Dhaka" on Monday, a day after nearly 100 people died | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

10:47 IST, August 5th 2024