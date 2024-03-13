A Bangladeshi cargo vessel, ‘MV Abdullah’, has reportedly been hijacked in the Indian Ocean region by Somali pirates | Image:Representative/ X

Advertisement

Bangladeshi Cargo Ship Hijack: A Bangladeshi cargo vessel, ‘MV Abdullah’, has reportedly been hijacked in the Indian Ocean region by Somali pirates. As many as 23 people on board have reportedly been held hostage. The ship is currently heading towards the Somalian coast. The vessel was carrying around 58 thousand tonnes of coal.

The pirates attacked the MV Abdullah when it headed for Al Hamriyah Port in the United Arab Emirates, carrying cargo loaded with coal from Mozambique’s Maputo port.

Advertisement

According to United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reports, the vessel was boarded by multiple people using two craft — one large and one small. UKMTO’s Company Security Officer (CSO) reports stated that the crew are unharmed and there are 22 unauthorised armed persons onboard.