Viral news: A viral train video has been trending on social media with a caption which says, “Bangladeshi Subway Surfer”. Viral video features a young boy who is standing on the roof of a moving train performing deadly stunts.

In the viral video a train can be seen passing through an iron bridge. The boy who is standing on top of the moving train is dodging the vertical iron pillars like a pro stunt man.

The speed of the train is fast, so is the speed of the young boy who is doing that deadly stunt. This entire episode got captured on a camera by a fellow traveller and now being watched by the whole world.

Watch Viral Video Here:

The video also has a witty caption, “What in the Sabway sarfer”, taking a jibe at the popular mobile game “Subway Surfer” comparing this deadly stunt a real life “subway surfer” game.

Viral Bangladeshi video has got over 11K likes so far, and mixed comments in the comment section. One viewer writes in the comment section, “Bangladesh is not for beginners”, another viewer comments, “My anxiety” pointing at the irresponsible act.

This viral video was shared by @amarbanglaremati on Instagram today.

