Bank of England Keeps Main UK Interest Rate on Hold at 4.75 Percent After Inflation Spike

The U.K.'s central bank has kept interest rates on hold as inflation moves further above its target rate, even though the British economy is flatlining at best.

The Bank of England's nine-member Monetary Policy Committee kept its main interest rate unchanged at 4.75% Thursday with new data showing inflation rising to 2.6%, further above the bank's 2% target.

In response the rate-setting panel, which last cut its key rate in November, is taking a cautious stance because lower borrowing costs could potentially stoke inflation even further.

That's a disappointment for many struggling sectors in the U.K. economy that would be helped by cheaper credit in an environment of paltry growth. The British economy has now contracted for two months in a row.

"Persistent price pressures will prevent the Bank of England from responding to flat output and falling employment by cutting interest rates," said Andrew Wishart, an economist at Berenberg Bank.

Few economists think interest rates will drop dramatically in 2025 either. It's a similar picture in the U.S., where the Federal Reserve reined in expectations Wednesday of reductions next year after its latest rate cut.

Critics argue that the new Labour government's first budget in October has both elevated inflation pressures while also damping down on growth. A big increase in business taxes may see firms try to offset the additional costs by raising prices or cutting down on hiring. The government argues that it needed to raise taxes to shore up public finances and inject money into cash-starved public services.