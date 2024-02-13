Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his two-day visit to the United Arab Emirates. The visit is scheduled from February 13 to 15. This is the Prime Minister's seventh visit to the country. During this visit, the prime minister will inaugurate UAE's first Hindu Temple Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) February 14.

Ahead of the visit, taking to X, PM Modi said, “We are very proud of our diaspora and their efforts to deepen India’s engagement with the world. This evening, I look forward to being among UAE’s Indian diaspora at the #AhlanModi programme! Do join this memorable occasion.”

We are very proud of our diaspora and their efforts to deepen India’s engagement with the world. This evening, I look forward to being among UAE’s Indian diaspora at the #AhlanModi programme! Do join this memorable occasion. https://t.co/CmyTBalEyY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2024

PM Modi UAE visit: Full Schedule

As per sources, the Prime Minister will depart from New Delhi Airport at 11:30 am IST on Tuesday. Furthermore, he is expected to land at the Abu Dhabi Airport at 2:30 pm (local time).

Advertisement

After landing in UAE, he is expected to greet his supporters and will begin with his bilateral engagement at 2:30 pm (local time) and is expected to last till 4 pm.

The prime minister will hold bilateral meetings with the UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two will discuss ways to deepen and expand strategic ties between the two countries. The Indian PM will also meet the vice president, prime minister and defence minister of UAE, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

Advertisement

PM during his visit will also participate in the World Government Summit 2024, where he will deliver his keynote address.

Later in the evening a community event ‘Alhan Modi’ is is scheduled to be held from 6:30 pm (Local Time).

Advertisement



