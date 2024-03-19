Advertisement

Former US President Barack Obama II stopped by the 10 Downing Street to meet United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. It was a tea time meeting between the UK Prime Minister and the former US President and many are calling this confab as a surprise especially when nobody saw it coming. Obama served two consecutive terms as the President of the United States, from 2009 to 2017.

AI in focus as Obama and Sunak get together for an informal meet

The former US President casually strolled by the famous and iconic street shortly after 3 pm as he waived to the press and entered number 10 for what is being labelled as an informal meet. He is believed to be in London for a meeting of the Obama Foundation, his non-profit organization. Clearing all the air about the surprise meeting, Downing Street said that Sunak and Obama spoke for almost an hour over few cups of tea. Interestingly Artificial Intelligence was also one of the subjects that they touched upon.

Obama's informal meet with Sunak creates Social Media buzz

As soon as Barack Obama set his foot on the 10 Downing Street, Social Media erupted with contrasting reactions. 'Obama is the new king!' wrote one X user, while the another Twitterati wrote that Obama is a liar and this is why Donald Trump used to hate him. People also went on say that after Joe Biden, Obama was the worst US President.

Obama's silence on Russia's current democratic setup

Obama, during his exit from the 10 Downing Street, continued to remain tight-lipped when the reporters hurled him with questions regarding the state of Russian democracy. The former US President further admitted to the fact that he was tempted to address the issue. The former US President has returned to the famous street after 8 years. Back in 2016, when Obama visited 10 Downing Street, he had some stern words for Brexit and did not mince his words while saying that Britain would go to “the back of the queue” in negotiating a trade deal with America.