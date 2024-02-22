Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 18:21 IST
Beach Day Turns Tragic: 7-Year-Old Girl Dies After Sand Hole Buries Her Alive
Maddox was found buried up to his chest, with his sister beneath him when the emergency crew rushed to the spot.
New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a 7-year-old girl lost her life while digging a large sand hole at a beach in Florida. Sloan Mattingly and her nine-year-old brother, Maddox, were buried in the sand and rushed to the hospital, where Sloan was declared dead. The heartbreaking incident occurred at Lauderdale-by-the-Sea in Broward County, around 33 miles north of Miami. Maddox was found buried up to his chest, with his sister beneath him when the emergency crew rushed to the spot.
A heart-wrenching video has been doing rounds on social media showing the aftermath of the tragic incident. The footage shows one of the children being swiftly carried away by first responders after being rescued from the collapsed sand hole.
Issuing a statement, the Town of Lauderdale-By-The-Sea said, "Our hearts are heavy in LBTS today after learning two children were trapped in the sand."
"The preliminary investigation revealed the children, and their parents were on vacation from Indiana. Investigators say the children were digging a hole in the sand when they were trapped. The circumstances into this incident remain under investigation," a news portal quoted the Broward County Sheriff's Office as saying.
