New Delhi: A harrowing incident unfolded aboard a train in south-east London, leaving passengers in shock and horror as a man was stabbed in a life-threatening attack witnessed by horrified onlookers. According to police reports, the assailant launched the brutal assault near the carriage doors of a train en route from Shortlands to Beckenham, bound for London Victoria.

Watch | Man stabbing another man on London train

Eyewitness accounts and social media footage have surfaced, capturing the chaotic scenes as two men engaged in a violent altercation upon boarding the train at Shortlands station. The altercation escalated rapidly, culminating in the stabbing of one man, whose condition is now deemed critical.

Paramedics swiftly responded to the scene, administering urgent medical attention to the injured individual at Beckenham Junction Station.

Amidst the chaos, passengers within the carriage could be heard gasping in disbelief and pleading with the attacker to cease his assault.