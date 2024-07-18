sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 14:43 IST, July 18th 2024

‘Bedwetting, Nightmares and Shaking’: War in Gaza Takes a Mental Health Toll, Especially on Children

Many Palestinians are experiencing severe mental health issues after nine months of conflict, including anxiety, fear, depression, sleep deprivation

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Even as ceasefire negotiations continue, Israel regularly carries out airstrikes in Rafah.
Many Palestinians are experiencing severe mental health issues after nine months of conflict, including anxiety, fear, depression, sleep deprivation | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 6 min read
Advertisement

14:43 IST, July 18th 2024