‘Bedwetting, Nightmares and Shaking’: War in Gaza Takes a Mental Health Toll, Especially on Children
Many Palestinians are experiencing severe mental health issues after nine months of conflict, including anxiety, fear, depression, sleep deprivation
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
