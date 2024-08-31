sb.scorecardresearch
Published 16:07 IST, August 31st 2024

Beijing Accuses Philippines of Deliberate Collision Between Coast Guard Ships in Latest Flareup

China accused a Philippines coast guard ship of deliberately colliding with a Chinese vessel Saturday in the latest flareup of tensions over disputed waters and maritime features in the South China Sea.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
China's national flag
China's national flag | Image: AP
