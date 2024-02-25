English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 25th, 2024 at 17:00 IST

Belarus Heads to Polls in 'Tightly Controlled' Elections as Lukashenko Tries Consolidating His Grip

, Belarus headed to polls on Sunday with many believing that the country's president Alexander Lukashenko will attempt to consolidate his grip.

Bhagyasree Sengupta
People shout slogans during a small protest against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko outside the European Parliament in Brussels
People shout slogans during a small protest against Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko outside the European Parliament in Brussels | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Minsk – Amid the ongoing turmoil in Eastern Europe, Belarus headed to polls on Sunday with many believing that the country's president Alexander Lukashenko will attempt to consolidate his grip on power. In the tightly controlled local and parliamentary elections, the authorities only allowed four pro-regime parties to field their candidates, The Financial Times reported. It is important to note that this is the first time in four years that Belarusians were asked to cast their votes. The last election the country witnessed was in 2020, which prompted a nationwide protest after Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was elected to power.

Since the 2020 elections, tens of thousands of anti-regime demonstrators were arrested and beaten in police custody and most of the independent news outlets that were operating in the country were outlawed. According to the Viasna Human Rights Centre, at least five political prisoners have died in custody since the fateful polls. Meanwhile, exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya urged her supporters to boycott this year's elections and described the polls as mocked and fraudulent. Tsikhanouskaya ran against the Belarusian leader in 2020 after she replaced her jailed husband Syarhei Tsikhanouski on the ballot. While the Belarusian opposition leader is in exile in Lithuania, her husband continues to remain in prison.

Advertisement

“We are sure no democratic country will recognise these non-elections,” Tsikhanouskaya’s diplomatic adviser, Dzianis Kuchinsky, told the Financial Times. He went on to compare this year's elections to a “military operation” given the presence of soldiers at the polling stations.

Lukashenko has been in power for 30 years

The Belarusian leader who has been in power for 30 years has also barred international observers from monitoring the vote. In light of this, one of the European Union’s chief diplomats Josep Borrell condemned the polls last month. “The Lukashenko regime continues its deplorable tactics of intimidation and repression against its critics and potential political opponents ahead of the ‘elections’ in February,” Borrell said. Meanwhile, the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has also condemned Minsk’s refusal to allow the independent monitoring of its elections. “The Belarusian government’s decision to shirk its obligation to invite OSCE observers is concerning, and goes against the best interest of the Belarusian people,” said Pia Kauma, president of the OSCE’s parliamentary assembly, according to the reports by the Financial Times. 

Amid all the chaos, Lukashenko said that the role of the parliament will be increasing after the 2024 polls.  “The role of the parliament will be increasing. Every month, every year. We are already transferring some powers to the parliament and other authorities. A certain restructuring is underway, generations are changing,” the Belarusian leader told local reporters after casting his vote, Belta News reported. He went on to claim that the Belarusian government will go through “modernisation” after the polls. “This is an extremely serious event, especially at the moment when our government is going through modernization. They may criticize us for some kind of weak modernization. But we have always said that all processes everywhere should be evolutionary in nature. If we take drastic approaches, we can do it now, but then it is going to be a revolution. Belarus and Russia have had enough revolutions. What it can lead to? Ukraine can be cited as an example here. They reached the limit not time ago but tried it again in 2014-2015 through Maidan. This is what those sharp turns led to. That is why we are acting without any hurry, modernizing our system. We need to make it balanced,” the president emphasized.
 

Advertisement

Published February 25th, 2024 at 17:00 IST

ViralRepublic DigitalWorld News

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

an hour ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

an hour ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

an hour ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

19 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

19 hours ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

19 hours ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

19 hours ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

19 hours ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

19 hours ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

19 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

21 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

21 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

a day ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

a day ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Turns Food Vlogger

a day ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid At WPL 2024

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun At WPL 2024

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kulgam: 4 Arrested with War-Like Stores for Links with Terror Org LeT

    India News11 minutes ago

  2. LIVE Updates | PM Modi Dedicates 5 AIIMS to the Country

    India News11 minutes ago

  3. Rakul Wishes Shahid On Birthday With An Unseen Photo From Wedding

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  4. Mammootty Celebrates Kannur Squad, Kaathal - The Core Success

    Galleries22 minutes ago

  5. Is Elon Musk’s Grok ‘actually’ funny? Here are 12 jokes for you by Grok

    Tech 33 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo