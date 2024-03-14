Advertisement

New Delhi: Belarusian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik, on Wednesday, said that his country shares India's view that the United Nations needs comprehensive reforms. Moreover, he said that Belarus supports India's ascension to the rank of a permanent member within the Security Council. FM Aleinik, who concluded his two-day India visit on Wednesday, met his counterpart S Jaishankar a day prior and held wide-ranging talks which focused on, among other things, the expansion of bilateral ties and trade between the two nations.

"We discussed this (UNSC reforms) issue and we are convinced that UNSC reforms should be facilitated. It's a long-lasting issue which is being discussed within UN and taking into account the very fragile situation in the world, the Security Council reform is needed," the visiting dignitary said here.

Advertisement

"...we're clear that we will support the ascension of India to the Security Council," he said.

The Belarusian foreign minister underscored the importance of enhancing cooperation with India across various sectors such as science and technology, education, tourism, and culture.

Advertisement

The minister said that one of the key focal points of the discussion between Belarus and India is the expansion of bilateral trade.

Despite the existing trade volume of around half a billion dollars, both countries recognise that this figure does not fully reflect the potential for economic exchange between them.

Advertisement

In addition to bilateral ties, Belarus and India are committed to collaborating within international organisations such as the UN and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), he said.

With inputs from PTI.