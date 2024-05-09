Advertisement

Belgium’s teenager girl was reportedly gang-raped by her boyfriend's friends in a forest. According to media reports, all the ten accused are believed to be minors, aged between 11 and 16. As per prosecutors, the girl was abused by ten minors on up to three occasions between April 2 and April 6 over the Easter holidays.

The 14-year-old was allegedly lured into a wooded area called Kabouterbos in Kortrijk, West Flanders (five miles from the French border), by her teenage boyfriend over the Easter school break.

She was abused by several of his friends, with some sources stating she was kept there for two days.

Moreover, the attack was also filmed on their smartphones and posted on social media.

The group took turns abusing the victim, and all participated 'to a greater or lesser extent,' Belgian outlet Nieuwsblad said in its report.

The outlet further reported that the suspects were ''believed to be young people of immigrant origin''. While six of the suspects had been placed in a closed institution, while the other four were placed under house arrest.

Tom Janssens of the West Flemish public prosecutor's office told VRT News, "The youngest suspect is 11 years old. As the suspects are so young, we are not releasing much information. However, they have all been identified and arrested and measures have been taken by the juvenile court. Our attention is now going first and foremost to the victim. She is receiving counselling."

The victim, meanwhile, is receiving specialist guidance and counselling following her ordeal.