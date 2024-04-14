Advertisement

Berlin: The zoo in Berlin celebrates Fatou the gorilla's 67th birthday, which it thinks makes her the world's oldest gorilla, as reported by Associated Press.



Fatou was born in 1957 and joined the zoo in what was then West Berlin in 1959. Keepers provided a fruit and vegetable treat on Friday, just before her formal birthday on Saturday.

Vet Andre Schüle said there is no gorilla older than Fatou in any other zoo, “and we have to assume that there is no animal older than her in the wild," where animals do not live so long.

Fatou lives in an enclosure of her own and prefers to keep her distance from the zoo’s other gorillas in her old age.

Fatou became the zoo's oldest resident only recently, following the death earlier this year of Ingo the flamingo. The bird was believed to be at least 75 and had lived at the zoo since 1955.