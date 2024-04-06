×

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 17:43 IST

Best New York Earthquake Memes That Made Netizens Laugh

New Yorkers reacted to the 4.8-magnitude earthquake by creating funny pictures and jokes called memes.

Reported by: Navya Dubey
Memes on New York earthquake
Memes on New York earthquake | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
New York: A 4.8 magnitude earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area on Friday morning, according to the US Geological Survey. Residents across the Northeast reported feeling rumblings in a region where ground movement is unusual.  

Even though the earthquake was strong enough to shake dishes and dustbins, it didn't cause much damage. After the quake, many people on social media asked if everyone in NYC felt it too. New Yorkers, as usual, shared funny reactions and memes online.  

Some of the funny meme are here: 

“Did anyone else in NYC feel that earthquake,” another meme teases — along with an image of a destroyed Statue of Liberty. 

Another including a photo of a dustbin declared sarcastically, “We survived the NYC earthquake. We will rebuild.” 

Even though the earthquake was felt in Connecticut, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and even by some people in Vermont, it was the funny pictures and jokes online that kept everyone talking. It shows that laughter is a great way to deal with things, even earthquakes. 

Published April 6th, 2024 at 17:35 IST

Viral

