New York: A 4.8 magnitude earthquake shook the densely populated New York City metropolitan area on Friday morning, according to the US Geological Survey. Residents across the Northeast reported feeling rumblings in a region where ground movement is unusual.

Even though the earthquake was strong enough to shake dishes and dustbins, it didn't cause much damage. After the quake, many people on social media asked if everyone in NYC felt it too. New Yorkers, as usual, shared funny reactions and memes online.

Some of the funny meme are here:

New York seeing where the earthquake originated pic.twitter.com/mVswA3xEwT — Cody Wimmer (@Cody_Wimmer) April 5, 2024

“Did anyone else in NYC feel that earthquake,” another meme teases — along with an image of a destroyed Statue of Liberty.

Another including a photo of a dustbin declared sarcastically, “We survived the NYC earthquake. We will rebuild.”

as a 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit manhattan i couldn't help but wonder...was my relationship with big structurally sound enough to withstand the impact? pic.twitter.com/zRqs43m5ZH — layla (@laylology) April 5, 2024

Even though the earthquake was felt in Connecticut, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and even by some people in Vermont, it was the funny pictures and jokes online that kept everyone talking. It shows that laughter is a great way to deal with things, even earthquakes.