Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 30th, 2024 at 13:46 IST

Beyond Science Fiction: Neuralink's 'Telepathy' Offers Hope to Paralysed Patients

Elon Musk, in a post on X, shared the exciting news, revealing that the first human recipient of Neuralink's implant is already on the path to recovery.

Sagar Kar
Elon Musk
Elon Musk, founder of Neuralink. | Image:Britannica
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

In a monumental leap for neurotechnology, Elon Musk's Neuralink has achieved a groundbreaking milestone by successfully implanting its brain-computer interface in a human patient. The procedure, part of an ongoing clinical trial, aims to revolutionize the lives of individuals with paralysis, offering hope for enhanced communication and control through thoughts.

Elon Musk, in a post on X, shared the exciting news, revealing that the first human recipient of Neuralink's implant is already on the path to recovery. The initial results demonstrate promising neuron spike detection, setting the stage for a transformative development in the realm of brain-machine interfaces.

Advertisement

Here is what you need to know

The first product to emerge from Neuralink's innovation is named "Telepathy," an apt moniker for a technology that enables users to control their phones, computers, and potentially any device through mere thought. Musk envisions a future where individuals, particularly those who have lost the use of their limbs, can interact with technology seamlessly and intuitively.

Advertisement

The clinical trial specifically targets individuals with quadriplegia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), offering a glimmer of hope for those grappling with severe movement impairments. Musk's vision extends beyond convenience; he imagines a scenario where individuals like the late Stephen Hawking, who communicated via a specialized device, could achieve communication speeds faster than a skilled typist or auctioneer.

Regulatory clearance and ongoing clinical trials

Neuralink's journey towards human trials began with regulatory clearance from the FDA last year. In September 2023, the company opened recruitment for its first human clinical trials, inviting patients with quadriplegia and ALS above the age of 22 to participate. The ongoing trials are conducted under the oversight of an independent institutional review board.

The wireless brain-computer interface, a key aspect of Neuralink's technology, seeks to empower individuals to control devices using their thoughts. The clinical trial aims to assess the functionality of this revolutionary interface, offering participants the opportunity to regain control over their surroundings through the power of their minds.

Advertisement

Looking ahead: The future of Brain-Machine interfaces

As Neuralink reports on its website that the trial is still open for registration, the implications of this technological advancement are still unclear. The potential to unlock telepathic device control holds promises not only for individuals with paralysis but for the broader field of neuroscience and human-computer interaction.

Advertisement

This breakthrough underscores the relentless pursuit of innovation in the intersection of technology and healthcare, pushing the boundaries of what is possible. Neuralink's success in implanting its brain-computer interface in a human represents a momentous step towards a future where thoughts can seamlessly translate into actions, bringing us closer to the realm of science fiction becoming science reality.

Advertisement

Published January 30th, 2024 at 13:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

13 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

14 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

14 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

16 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rahul Gandhi Offers Prayers At Vedvyas Temple In Rourkela, Odisha

    Videos12 minutes ago

  2. The Most Unique Personality Traits Of Water Sign Scorpio

    Lifestyle16 minutes ago

  3. What Is Monkey Fever? The Disease That Has Claimed 2 Lives In Karnataka

    Lifestyle Health16 minutes ago

  4. John Abraham-Sharvari Wagh Starrer Vedaa To Release On THIS Date

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  5. ED Raids Former Uttarakhand Minister Harak Singh Rawat's Residences

    Videos19 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement