Updated April 13th, 2024 at 11:43 IST
Gujarati Fugitive on FBI's 10 Most Wanted List For Wife's Murder, Rs 2.1cr Reward Announced For Info
FBI announced the reward to nab Patel in link with his wife's murder in 2015. He was last known to be in the Newark, New Jersey, area.
- World News
- 2 min read
Maryland: The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Friday announced a reward of $250,000 (Rs 2.09 crore) for giving any information related to Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel, who is one of the 10 most wanted criminals on the wanted list.
Taking to X, FBI Most Wanted posted, "The #FBI offers a reward of up to $250,000 for info leading to the arrest of Ten Most Wanted Fugitive Bhadreshkumar Chetanbhai Patel, wanted for allegedly killing his wife while they were working at a donut shop in Hanover, Maryland, on April 12, 2015."
According to the FBI's tweet, Patel is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault and a dangerous weapon with an intent to injure.
The agency provides Bhadreshkumar's description as
Name-Bhadreshkumar C. Patel
Date(s) of Birth Used: May 15, 1990 Place of Birth: Kantrodi Ta Viramgam, Gujarat, India
Hair: Brown Eyes: Brown
Height: 5'9" Weight: 165 pounds
Sex: Male Occupation: Employee of donut shop
Nationality: Indian
As per media reports, the crime occurred while a Gujarati fugitive, 24 back then, and his wife, Palak, were working the night shift at Dunkin Donuts. The CCTV footage captured the crime which showed him killing his 21-year-old wife with a kitchen knife, and stabbing her multiple times in the shop's backroom.
Following this, an arrest warrant was issued by the US District Court in Baltimore in April 2015, following Patel's indictment for fleeing to evade the prosecution.
The post underscores the FBI's appeal for information along with the agency's ongoing efforts to bring Patel to justice. He was last known to be in the Newark, New Jersey, area.
