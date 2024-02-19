Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 19th, 2024 at 16:56 IST

BHAIChara: Why Did Nothing CEO Ask Musk to Change Name to 'Elon Bhai'?

After stirring a major social media frenzy by changing his username, Nothing Phone CEO Carl Pei gave a bit of business advice to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Digital Desk
Nothing phone Carl Pei and Tesla CEO Elon Musk
Nothing phone Carl Pei and Tesla CEO Elon Musk | Image:Image: Instagram @GetPei/AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Nothing Bhai – After stirring a major social media frenzy by changing his username, Nothing Phone CEO Carl Pei gave a bit of business advice to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The whole saga started when the Chinese-Swedish entrepreneur changed his name to “Carl Bhai" (Brother). Not only this his phone company's Indian wing also changed its name to Nothing India Bhai, which garnered major attention from social media users. After changing his name Carl went on to share his advice for the SpaceX CEO. In a tweet, Carl insisted that if Tesla wants to start manufacturing in India, Musk should follow the same suit. 

“@elonmusk did you really think you could build a Tesla factory in India without changing your username to Elon Bhai?" Carl Pei who is currently going by the name “Carl bhai" wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. In the tweet, the Nothing Phone CEO noted that Tesla is eager to enter the EV market, hence he should follow the “same protocol”. With all these quirky exchanges, Carl has managed to create hype around the launch of “Nothing Phone 2a” in India. The new model of phones is scheduled to be launched next month. Meanwhile, Musk is yet to respond to the business advice. 

How it all started? 

On February 18, Nothing India shared an extremely zoomed-in picture of Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, alluding that he will be the brand ambassador of the brand in the country. Commenting on the post, one user asked why a celebrated brand like Nothing needs a brand ambassador. “Why is a brand ambassador needed?😏,” the user wrote on X, formally known as Twitter. 

Carl responded to the comment which caused a major ripple effect. After the tweet, Carl went on to change his username to “Carl Bhai” and his company followed the lead. However, things did not stop there, Nothing also launched a contest in which the brand encouraged its followers to add “bhai” to their usernames. “#ContestAlert Add 'Bhai' to your username like Carl Bhai @getpeid did and share a screenshot tagging @nothingindia. 10 lucky people get a Phone (2a). Winners are to be announced on 1 March 2024. T&C apply,” the mobile company wrote on X. 

Published February 19th, 2024 at 16:56 IST

Republic DigitalWorld NewsViral
