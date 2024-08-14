sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Vinesh Phogat | Patanjali Ads Case | Iran-Israel tensions | Kolkata Doctor Murder | Bangladesh Crisis | Trump-Musk Interview |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Biden Announces $150 Million in Research Grants as Part of His 'Moonshot' Push to Fight Cancer

Published 07:06 IST, August 14th 2024

Biden Announces $150 Million in Research Grants as Part of His 'Moonshot' Push to Fight Cancer

Biden visited New Orleans to promote his administration's "moonshot" initiative aiming to dramatically reduce cancer deaths.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Biden
“We're moving quickly because we know that all families touched by cancer are in a race against time,” Biden said. | Image: AP Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

07:06 IST, August 14th 2024