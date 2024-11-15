sb.scorecardresearch
Published 07:59 IST, November 15th 2024

Biden Arrives in Peru for International Summit to Meet Xi Jinping

President Joe Biden arrived Thursday in Peru to start his six-day visit to Latin America for the final major international summits of his presidency.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Joe Biden
President Joe Biden addresses media on the war between Israel and Hamas after meeting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. | Image: AP
