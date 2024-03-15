×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 15th, 2024 at 22:38 IST

Biden Backs Schumer After US Senator Calls for New Elections in Israel, Ouster of Netanyahu

“He made a good speech,” Biden said in the Oval Office during a meeting with Ireland’s prime minister.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Biden Netanyahu
President Joe Biden meets with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar in the Oval Office of the White House, Friday, March 15, 2024 in Washington. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

US President Joe Biden expressed support Friday for Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer after the senator called for new elections in Israel, the latest sign that the U.S. relationship with its closest Middle East ally is careening toward fracture over the war in Gaza. 

Schumer, a Jewish Democrat from New York, sent tremors through both countries this week when he said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has “lost his way” and warned that “Israel cannot survive if it becomes a pariah” as Palestinian casualties continue to grow.

Advertisement

“He made a good speech,” Biden said in the Oval Office during a meeting with Ireland’s prime minister. “I think he expressed serious concerns shared not only by him but by many Americans.”

The Democratic president’s backing for Schumer could further frustrate Netanyahu, whose political party has already sharply criticized the U.S. senator. “One would expect Sen. Schumer to respect Israel’s elected government and not undermine it,” Netanyahu’s political party Likud said in a statement. “This is always true, and even more so in wartime.”

Advertisement

Biden’s comments reflect the evolution of his views on the war, which began when Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,200 Israelis. Since then, Israel’s counterattack has killed more than 30,000 Palestinians in Gaza.

After his State of the Union speech earlier this month, Biden said that he needed to have a “come to Jesus” conversation with Netanyahu. He also accused Netanyahu of “hurting Israel more than helping Israel” with his leadership of the war.

Advertisement

The latest challenge to the U.S.-Israeli relationship is Israel’s plan to pursue Hamas into Rafah, a city in southern Gaza where displaced Palestinians have gathered to avoid fighting in the north.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, speaking from Vienna, said “we have to see a clear and implementable plan” to safeguard civilians from an Israeli incursion. “We have not seen such a plan,” he said.

Advertisement

But Blinken said tough conversations between allies do not mean the alliance is fracturing. “That’s actually the strength of the relationship, to be able to speak clearly, candidly and directly,” he said.

Advertisement

Published March 15th, 2024 at 22:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

CAA faces legal challenge

CAA faces legal challenge

3 minutes ago
Pets impact on your well being

Benefits Of Pets

3 minutes ago
More Than 150 Public Meetings, Big Road Show In Varanasi: PM Modi's Stormy LS Campaign Post Holi

NDA Will surpass record

4 minutes ago
Moin-ul-Haq stadium

BCA acquires Stadium

7 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra

A Roman Holi At Antilia

8 minutes ago
#KKavithaArrested

Is Kejriwal next?

8 minutes ago
est Summer Foods To Keep Your Body Cool

Cooling Foods For Summers

10 minutes ago
Bangkok

New Flights From India

13 minutes ago
Hitashee

Hitaashee collects win

13 minutes ago
Ranbir Kapoor, Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali On RK

15 minutes ago
Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar urges BCCI

16 minutes ago
Chiyaan Vikram

Chiyaan Vikram's Next

17 minutes ago
Superfood for radiant skin

Super Foods

18 minutes ago
WPL 2024 Thrilling win for RCB beats MI by 5 runs

WPL 2024

18 minutes ago
Avocado ice cream

Ice Creams

21 minutes ago
PM Modi Pens Letter to the Nation, Refers Citizens as ‘Family Members’ | Read Full Text Here

PM to the nation

26 minutes ago
Summer kicks

Summer Sneakers Game

27 minutes ago
Legends Cricket Trophy 2024

Legends Cricket Trophy

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Amitabh Bachchan, 81, Admitted To Kokilaben Hospital In Mumbai

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  3. SC Asks SBI to Disclose 'Complete Data' on Electoral Bonds

    India News12 hours ago

  4. BPSC recruitment notification out for 62 teachers in SAV

    Education13 hours ago

  5. Greater Noida: Woman Found Dead of Gunshot Injury, Husband on Run

    India News16 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo