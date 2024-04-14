Advertisement

New York: Amid escalating tensions between Iran Israel and the United States President Joe Biden backed the latter, Donald Trump asserted that the President doesn't know what he's doing and the world can end up in World War III.

Speaking from his home in Florida at a joint press conference ahead of the US elections, the former US president said, "What's going on with Israel, October 7th, and what's going on with Israel could end up in a world war. We have a president that can't put two sentences together. We have a president that can't find the stairs off a stage We have a president that doesn't know what the hell he's doing. And we could end up in a world war. You know, we have just a little bit less than seven months now, months before November 5th. But that's an eternity when people are incompetent."

Trump: We could end up in a World War. pic.twitter.com/iM0lBZDXAc — Freedom 🇺🇸🦅 (@PU28453638)

Furthermore, Trump also backed Speaker Mike Johnson, saying that he was doing a "very good job," despite Republicans criticising the latter on several issues including his stand on the aid given to Ukraine.

Slamming back at the destruction caused so far, Trump also blamed Iran of amassing $221 billion to create ripples in the Middle East. He said, "With all that we've done, with all of the fighting, all of the death, look at what happened. How incompetent the whole thing is. I don't want to say who I spoke to but I think it's a very, very dangerous period."