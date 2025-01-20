sb.scorecardresearch
  Biden Pardons His Siblings, Their Spouses Just Minutes Before He Leaves Office

Biden Pardons His Siblings, Their Spouses Just Minutes Before He Leaves Office | Image: AP/file

Outgoing President Joe Biden on Monday pardoned his siblings and their spouses, saying his family had been “subjected to unrelenting attacks and threats, motivated solely by a desire to hurt me — the worst kind of partisan politics.” “Unfortunately, I have no reason to believe these attacks will end,” he said. He issued a slew of pardons and commutations in the moments before leaving office, including for aides and allies that have been targeted by Donald Trump . None have been charged with any crimes.

Last month, he pardoned his son, Hunter for tax and gun crimes. 

