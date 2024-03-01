Advertisement

US President Joe Biden on Friday said that the killing of more than 100 civilians near the humanitarian aid truck in the northern Gaza will “complicate [Gaza] ceasefire talks.” On his way to the US-Mexico border, Biden maintained that he was made aware of the reports of the Israeli troops opening fire on the crowd that clambered at aid truck desperately due to starvation but were were killed and injured in IDF gunfire.

Biden indicated that the incident, which has attracted international condemnation including from India’s Foreign Ministry, will complicate the truce talks between the warring parties. “I know it will,” Biden told reporters in Washington DC at the south lawn of the White House ahead of leaving for the Southern border. “We’re checking that out right now. There are two competing versions of what happened. I don’t have an answer yet,” said Biden. The latter added that the ceasefire in the battle waging in Gaza between the IDF and the Hamas will “probably not” happen after the gunfire incident.

'By next Monday we'll have a ceasefire': Biden

The United States indicated last week that a ceasefire agreement in Gaza could be reached “in the coming days,” as Israel has tentatively agreed to “basic contours” of the framework. Biden told reporters in New York that he hopes that there will be a ceasefire in Gaza fighting “by Monday.”

"We're close," Biden said, speaking in an ice cream shop. “We're not done yet. My hope is by next Monday we'll have a ceasefire,” he added.

US “hopes to see” a ceasefire deal that could pause the fighting between IDF and Hamas in coming days, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on “State of the Union” show. Under the agreement, Hamas would release the Israeli hostages that were taken captive on October 7, as well as the deal would see more humanitarian assistance in the enclave in weeks to follow, said Sullivan.

“We hope that in the coming days, we can drive to a point where there is actually a firm and final agreement on this issue,” Sullivan said. “So we are telling everyone, including the Israeli government, that it is our firm position that every effort be exercised to get to this agreement, and then we can move forward from there,” he added. “Israel has agreed to an updated framework that would establish a six-week cease-fire in Gaza in exchange for the release of 40 hostages,” an Israeli source meanwhile confirmed to American broadcaster ABC. Israel” has agreed to release jailed Palestinians at a higher ratio than the previous deal, which was 3 to 1. Up to 400 Palestinian prisoners could be released in this new deal,” he stressed.

As Israel agreed to the terms of the new deal, Netanyahu convened his war cabinet to deliberate the new framework, although Tel Aviv officials did not make any official announcements. Israeli media, naming unnamed officials, said that Netanyahu's administration responded positively to the new framework, while Sullivan said that the “work is underway,” in talks with Qatar and Egypt.