Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 12:32 IST

Biden Turns the Tables on Trump over Memory Lapses, Gaffes: ‘Other Guy About as Old as I Am’

When informed that the polls show voters consider his ‘age' as a major drawback, Biden joked that it is a “classified information.”

Digital Desk
US Joe Biden Donald Trump
Former US President Donald Trump and sitting US President Joe Biden. | Image:AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

US President Joe Biden on Monday turned the tables about the instances of his memory lapses and verbal gaffes onto his predecessor former President Donald Trump saying that the 2024 race isn’t about how old the candidates are. In a televised interview the aired on Feb.26, Biden, when asked about the serious growing concerns about his old age and the subsequently his cognitive wellbeing, argued that GOP frontrunner Trump had “his own struggles” with memory.

When informed that the polls show voters consider his ‘age' as a major drawback, Biden joked that it is a “classified information.” Biden was told that he is “currently 81 years old,” the oldest president to serve in the American history who has had his share of mix-ups often attracting backlash and withering popular support from his backers. “Who the hell told you that?” the sitting  US president asked. “That’s classified!” he joked.

Advertisement

Biden went on to claim that Trump, 77, was just as old as he is. “You got to take the other guy,” he told his host in an appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” on NBC. The Democrat President mentioned Trump’s recent gaffe where the Republican frontrunner appeared to forget his wife, the former First Lady, Melania Trump’s name. “He [Trump] is about as old as I am, but he can’t remember his wife’s name,” replied Biden. The latter reminded that the contest was about policies more than just how old those contesting are. “It’s about how old your ideas are,” he argued.

Advertisement

The US President continued, “Look, this is a guy who wants to take us back. He wants to take us back on Roe v. Wade. He wants to take us back on a whole range of issues that are — 50 to 60 years, they’ve been solid American positions.”

Biden was more officially pronounced as a “well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory” in the Special Council Robert Hur’s report that delved into his handling of classified documents discovered by the FBI in his home at Delaware. Our declined to bring charges against Biden saying, “We have also considered that. At trial, Mr. Biden would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory.” Hur added that the US President "did not remember, even within several years, when his son Beau died.”

Advertisement

At an impromptu White House press conference, Biden hit back at Special Council, saying “How in the hell dare he raise that?” He elaborated, “Frankly, when I was asked the question, I thought to myself, it wasn’t any of their damn business.” At least two sources familiar with Biden’s five-hour interview over two days said that it was, in fact, the US President and not Our who first introduced the topic of his son Beau’s death. Biden was questioned about his workflow at a Virginia rental home from 2016 to 2018 when wrapped the conversation around his son’s death with a ghost writer who was, at the time, helping him write a memoir.

Biden lost his son to brain cancer in 2015 but the 46th President has, many a times, strangely hurled claims that his son died fighting a war in Iraq. “My son was a major in the US Army. We lost him in Iraq,” Biden told the troops in Iwakuni on one occasion, prompting questions on the legitimacy of his error-prone remark. His son passed at the Walter Reed military hospital in Maryland. Biden later walked back on his statement saying, “I’m thinking about Iraq because that’s where my son died,” during a speech in Florida.

Advertisement

Biden’s age has been a campaign point for Republicans even though Trump trails in age behind him by just three years at 77. The Special Council, tough, revealed that Biden was unable to recall key dates of his Vice Presidency.

US President, in his defensive, cited Trump’s speech at Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Maryland where the latter mistakenly called his wife Melani ‘Mercedes.’ “Oh, look at that, Mercedes — that’s pretty good,” Trump said about the former First Lady. The MAGA supporters, in turn, argued that Trump was referring to Mercedes Schlapp, a former White House adviser whose partner Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union, hosted the conference but that the clip was “taken out of context.”

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 12:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

14 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

15 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

19 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

21 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

21 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

21 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

21 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

21 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

21 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

21 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

21 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

21 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

21 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

21 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

21 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

2 days ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Siddhu Moosewala's Parents To Welcome A Baby In March

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  2. WayCool implements second round of layoffs in a year

    Business News12 minutes ago

  3. PM Reveals Names of 4 Indian Astronauts Picked For Gaganyaan Mission

    Science12 minutes ago

  4. Is Brown Rice A Healthy Substitute Of White Rice? Let's Find Out

    Lifestyle13 minutes ago

  5. Puma forecasts challenges amid currency pressure

    Business News13 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo