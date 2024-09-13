sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Israel-Hamas War | Baramulla Encounter | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Biden Wants to Close a Loophole That Enables Imports of Illicit Substances From China

Published 19:08 IST, September 13th 2024

Biden Wants to Close a Loophole That Enables Imports of Illicit Substances From China

The Biden administration is cracking down on cheap products sold out of China by companies such as Temu and Shein by saying that companies are no longer exempt from tariffs simply by shipping goods that they claim to be worth less than $800.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
US President Joe Biden
United States President Joe Biden | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

19:08 IST, September 13th 2024