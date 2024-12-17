He Has to Go: Justin Trudeau's Ex-Ally Jagmeet Singh Calls for His Resignation After Freeland's Exit

Toronto: Jagmeet Singh, a former ally of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and a leader of New Democratic Party (NDP), has called for Trudeau's resignation amid growing pressure. Singh believes that Justin Trudeau is not fighting for the people and instead, the Liberals are fighting amongst themselves.

‘I Am Calling on Justin Trudeau to Resign': Jagmeet Singh

In a video he shared on ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter), Jagmeet Singh said, “I am calling on Justin Trudeau to resign, he has to go. Right now, Canadians are struggling with the cost of living - I hear it everywhere I go. People cannot find a home that they can afford, they can't buy their groceries and on top of that, we have Trump threatening tariffs at 25% which puts hundreds and thousands of Canadian jobs at risk.”

‘They’re Fighting Themselves Instead of Fighting for Canadians'

He further said, “And instead of focusing on these issues, Justin Trudeau and the Liberals are focused on themselves. They're fighting themselves instead of fighting for Canadians. For that reason, today I'm calling on Justin Trudeau to resign. He has to go.”

Chrystia Freeland's Suddenly Resignation as Canada FM

Jagmeet Singh's statement comes amid the sudden resignation of Chrystia Freeland, Canada's Finance Minister, putting more pressure on Justin Trudeau to keep his party and MPs together. Freeland, who held the Finance Minister post since 2020, announced her resignation through a morning social media post. Her exit came just hours before she was to present Canada’s fiscal and economic update, throwing government operations into chaos. Finance department officials, who had already prepared budget documents for release, were left scrambling.

In her resignation letter, Freeland took aim at Trudeau’s fiscal policies, warning against unnecessary spending and urging a stronger focus on the economic challenges ahead. “Our country today faces a grave challenge,” she wrote. “We need to take that threat extremely seriously. That means keeping our fiscal powder dry today, so we have the reserves we may need for a coming tariff war. That means eschewing costly political gimmicks, which we can ill afford and which make Canadians doubt that we recognize the gravity of the moment.”

Dominic LeBlanc Takes Over as Canadian Finance Minister

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named Dominic LeBlanc as Canada’s new Finance Minister, hours after Chrystia Freeland’s sudden resignation sent shockwaves through Ottawa. LeBlanc, a veteran minister and Trudeau loyalist, was sworn in during a late afternoon ceremony. He replaces Freeland at a time when Canada faces rising economic challenges, including a growing deficit and the looming threat of US tariffs.

LeBlanc, 57, was sworn in during a late afternoon ceremony in Ottawa. A close ally of Trudeau, LeBlanc has held several critical cabinet positions since Trudeau came to power in 2015. Until now, he served as Canada’s Public Safety Minister, handling border security, particularly after Trump threatened 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico. His close ties to Trudeau were evident when the Prime Minister took him along to Florida last month for a meeting with Trump at Mar-a-Lago, following the former US President’s tariff threats on Canada and Mexico.