Advertisement

Florida Mall Shooting: A shooting incident at a bustling shopping mall in Florida has resulted in the deaths of 2 people and injuries to several others. Reports suggest that a confrontation erupted at the Martini Bar within the CityPlace Doral premises early Saturday morning, April 6, which led to the fatal shooting of a security guard after he tried to intervene during the altercation. Apart from 2 dead, around 7 people including a woman sustained gunshot injuries, says source.

As per reports, following the incident, the assailant was also killed in an exchange of gunfire with the personnel of the law enforcement agency at the site.

Advertisement

According to the information, a police officer was also injured during the shooting incident, which occurred in the US state of Florida on Saturday, at a martini bar in Doral.

Police are investigating the incident

Reports suggest that a fight broke out at around 3.30 am at the Florida bar located in the CityPlace Doral mall in Doral. When a security guard intervened, an unknown assailant whipped out a gun and shot the security guard dead.

Meanwhile, 2 off-duty police officers, who were present at the site, resorted to gunfire to control the attackers, during which one of them sustained bullet injuries leading to his death. During the firing, one of the police officers was shot in the leg, who was later shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

Apart from the police official, 6 other bystanders also received gunfire injuries including a woman, who were also taken to hospitals. It is being claimed that 2 of the 6 injured are critical.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has initiated an investigation into the matter, which sparked a panic-like situation in the area. The probe team is trying to ascertain the exact cause of the incident.

Advertisement

Further legal action is being taken.