×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 21:27 IST

2 Killed, Several Injured in Mass Shooting at Florida's Shopping Mall

Florida Mall Shooting: A shooting incident at a bustling shopping mall in Florida has resulted in the deaths of 2 people and injuries to several others.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
2 killed in shooting at mall in Florida
2 killed in shooting at mall in Florida | Image:AP/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Florida Mall Shooting: A shooting incident at a bustling shopping mall in Florida has resulted in the deaths of 2 people and injuries to several others. Reports suggest that a confrontation erupted at the Martini Bar within the CityPlace Doral premises early Saturday morning, April 6, which led to the fatal shooting of a security guard after he tried to intervene during the altercation. Apart from 2 dead, around 7 people including a woman sustained gunshot injuries, says source.  

As per reports, following the incident, the assailant was also killed in an exchange of gunfire with the personnel of the law enforcement agency at the site. 

Advertisement

According to the information, a police officer was also injured during the shooting incident, which occurred in the US state of Florida on Saturday, at a martini bar in Doral.

Police are investigating the incident

Reports suggest that a fight broke out at around 3.30 am at the Florida bar located in the CityPlace Doral mall in Doral. When a security guard intervened, an unknown assailant whipped out a gun and shot the security guard dead.

Meanwhile, 2 off-duty police officers, who were present at the site, resorted to gunfire to control the attackers, during which one of them sustained bullet injuries leading to his death. During the firing, one of the police officers was shot in the leg, who was later shifted to a hospital for treatment.

Advertisement

Apart from the police official, 6 other bystanders also received gunfire injuries including a woman, who were also taken to hospitals. It is being claimed that 2 of the 6 injured are critical.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has initiated an investigation into the matter, which sparked a panic-like situation in the area. The probe team is trying to ascertain the exact cause of the incident. 

Advertisement

Further legal action is being taken. 

 

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 20:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya

AAP Candidate Abused

2 minutes ago
RR vs RCB live blog

RR vs RCB

3 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli's century

7 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli's 100

10 minutes ago
Warner Music

Warner Music foregoes

12 minutes ago
Himanta Biswa Sarma Exposes Misinformation on Assam’s Debt Position

Himanta Slams Manifesto

14 minutes ago
JNU campus

JNU Students Union

15 minutes ago
Maharashtra: Jolt to Uddhav Thackeray, As Babanrao Gholap Joins CM Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena

Babanrao Gholap Joins

17 minutes ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif-Siddharth New Film?

20 minutes ago
2 killed in shooting at mall in Florida

Florida Mall Shooting

22 minutes ago
Italy

Italy debt below 140%

25 minutes ago
12th Fail

12th Fail China Release

26 minutes ago
After the incident, Heathrow authorities said that they do not anticipate any impact on their operations for the day as a result of the collision.

UK Plane Collision

33 minutes ago
PM Modi Holds Roadshow In UP's Ghaziabad, Says Overwhelmed By People's Affection

PM Modi Holds Roadshow

34 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

34 minutes ago
Craftsman Automation reports stellar Q2 results

Craftsman Automation

an hour ago
Demolition work is presently underway to bring down buildings damaged during the Taiwan earthquake.

Taiwan Aftershocks

an hour ago
Vikrant Massey

Vikrant Massey's Next

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Deepika Shares Cryptic Post, Says 'Posting Less, Accomplishing More'

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  2. Woman Paraded Semi-Naked After Her Son Marries His Girlfriend in Punjab

    India News8 hours ago

  3. Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Mob in Kerala, 10 in Custody

    India News9 hours ago

  4. Blow to Lalu: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Ex-Bihar CM in Arms Act

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Former Babri Masjid Supporter Attacked by Mob for Praising CM Yogi, BJP

    India News12 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo