After Myanmar and Bangkok, Powerful Earthquake of 4.7 Magnitude Strikes Afghanistan

Updated March 29th 2025, 06:43 IST
Kabul: A powerful earthquake measuring 4.7 magnitude on the Richter Scale, struck Afghanistan today morning; so far, there have been no reports of damage or loss of life. The earthquake comes a day after strong quakes hit Myanmar and Bangkok in Thailand, killing hundreds of people and severely destroying buildings, monasteries and bridges.
According to the National Center for Seismology, an earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hit Afghanistan, at around 5:16 am IST. The post shared by the NCS on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) for the Afghanistan earthquake read, “EQ of M: 4.7, On: 29/03/2025 05:16:00 IST, Lat: 36.50 N, Long: 71.12 E, Depth: 180 Km, Location: Afghanistan.”
The earthquake tremors were felt by people in the country but so far, no damage, injuries or loss of life has been reported.
The earthquake in Afghanistan comes a day after Myanmar and Thailand capital Bangkok were hit by back to back earthquakes. The Myanmar earthquake of 7.7 magnitude has killed 150 people and the death toll is likely to rise; over 700 people were injured in the natural calamity.
Strong earthquake tremors were felt in Bangkok; nerve-wrecking videos of swaying buildings, collapsing tower and frightened people have flooded the internet. The Bangkok earthquake has killed at least 10 people and injured 20 others; according to the authorities, over 100 people were missing after the building collapse.
Videos and photos coming from the affected areas depicted scenes of people trapped beneath rubble, fleeing for safety, and scrambling to find secure spots as chaos unfolded within moments. Many of the clips showed skyscrapers swaying, buildings collapsing, individuals rushing to take cover inside an airport, and metro trains violently shaking, triggering widespread panic. One video captured a group of 3-4 people running for shelter at an airport in Myanmar, while another recorded a truck losing control and overturning due to the tremors. The earthquake’s force was so powerful that even moving vehicles on the road were unstable.
