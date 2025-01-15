Sheikh Hasina's Niece Tulip Siddiq Resigns as UK Minister Amid Corruption Probe in Bangladesh

Dhaka: Tulip Siddiq, the niece of ousted Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina , resigned as Treasury minister on Tuesday to prevent her family connections from becoming a “distraction” from the British government's work.

In her resignation letter, which 10 Downing Street released, Siddiq highlighted that the watchdog had not found her in breach of the Ministerial Code and noted that she had not “acted improperly.”

“I want to assure you that I acted and have continued to act with full transparency and on the advice of officials on these matters. However, it is clear that continuing in my role as Economic Secretary to the Treasury is likely to be a distraction from the work of government… I have therefore decided to resign from my ministerial position,” reads Siddiq’s letter to Starmer.

Responding to Siddiq's letter, UK PM Keir Starmer accepted it "with sadness" and confirmed that Labour MP Emma Reynolds was confirmed by Downing Street as Siddiq's replacement.