Big Breakthrough In Ukraine War Expected? Trump-Putin-Zelenskyy May Hold Talks In Saudi Arabia

Ahead of the planned meeting between US-Russian officials in Saudi Arabia, reports say Trump, Putin and Zelenskyy may join the talks too | Image: Republic Media Network

Riyadh: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is in Saudi Arabia as part of his “long-planned” visit ahead of a key meeting between US and Russian officials to discuss the Ukraine peace deal and restoring ties ties between the two nations in Riyadh. Reports have said that US President Donald Trump and Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin could be there too, and the three may hold negotiations to end the three year old conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

According to reports, Zelenskyy's spokesperson Sergiy Nykyforov has said that the President is in Saudi Arabia along with his wife as part of a “long-planned” visit.

In the past few days, multiple developments have taken place in the Russia-Ukraine war ever since Donald Trump's aggressive push to end the conflict when he spoke to the heads of both the countries.

Russia-US officials to meet in Riyadh on February 18

Russian and US officials will be holding talks in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, to decide the next phase of Ukraine war. Trump wants the war to end and he's likely to meet his counterpart Putin soon.

According to AP, top Russian officials will hold talks with US counterparts on negotiating a peaceful settlement to the war and restoring the ties between the two nations.

The Kremlin said officials of the two countries will also discuss a meeting between Trump and Putin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov will fly to the Saudi capital to take part in the talks set for Tuesday.

Secretary of State to lead US delegation

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will lead the delegation from Trump's administration.

According to Fox News, Trump's envoy Steve Witkoff said that he and national security adviser Mike Waltz also will take part in the talks in Riyadh.

Russian spokesperson Peskov said that the agenda of the upcoming meeting is going to be on restoring the ties between Washington and Moscow as well as settlement of the Ukraine war, which has been continuing for the last three years.

Some reports say Zelenskyy will not take part in talks

Ahead of Tuesday's meeting, reports have said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will not be part of the planned talks between US-Russian officials in Riyadh, as of now. He's travelling to Saudi Arabia as part of his long-planned visit.

Zelenskyy says he will never accept a deal made on his back

Earlier, a few days ago, Zelenskyy said that he would never accept a deal to end the Ukraine war if everything would be decided according to Vladimir Putin.