Ottawa: In the midst of diplomatic strain between India and Canada, Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma on Tuesday warned that Sikh separatist groups in Canada were crossing a ‘big red line’ that New Delhi considers as a matter of national security and territorial integrity.

Making first public remarks after three Indians were accused of killing Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, Verma linked the case to domestic crime and rebuffed claims of any foreign intervention.

He stressed Sikh outfits in Canada who seek a separate homeland out of India are crossing a ‘big red line’ that India sees as a matter of national security.

Addressing the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations, a prominent think-tank, he said, “Indians will decide the fate of India, not the foreigners.”

'India-Canada Ties Positive Despite…'

Verma told the Council that relations between India and Canada are positive overall despite “a lot of noise,” and added that both the nations are trying to resolve the issues.

"We are ready to sit down at the table any day, and we are doing that," he added.

He highlighted that national security threat emanating from Canada serves as the major concern, noting that India does not recognise dual nationality, so anyone who emigrates is considered a foreigner.

"Foreigners having, if I can call it, (an) evil eye on the territorial integrity of India — that is a big red line for us," he said.

MEA Responds to 'Celebration of Violence'

Amid escalating tensions between India and Canada, the MEA condemned the display of extremist elements after pro-Khalistan imagery was displayed at a Nagar Kirtan parade at Malton in Toronto and remarked that ‘celebration and glorification of violence’ must not be accepted in any civilised society.

In a statement, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "As you are aware, we have repeatedly raised our strong concerns regarding the violent imagery being used by extremist elements in Canada against our political leadership. Last year, a float depicting the assassination of our former Prime Minister was used in a procession. Display of posters of Indian diplomats have also been put out across Canada threatening violence against them."

The Nagar Kirtan parade, organised by the Ontario Gurdwara Committee, aggressively displayed floats targeting Indian political figures.





