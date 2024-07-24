Published 13:34 IST, July 24th 2024
Video of Black Woman Shot Dead By Cop In Illinois Highlights America's Fault Lines In America
The release of disturbing body camera footage by Illinois State Police exposes fault lines in America's policing and how they deal with black people.
- World
- 6 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
In this image taken from body camera video released by Illinois State Police on Monday, July 22, 2024, former Sangamon County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Grayson, left, points his gun at Sonya Massey | Image: AP Photo
- Listen to this article
- 6 min read
Advertisement
13:32 IST, July 24th 2024