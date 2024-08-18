Published 23:26 IST, August 18th 2024
Blinken Is Back In The Middle East To Press For The Conclusion Of An Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
Blinken will travel to Egypt on Tuesday for meetings with officials there, the State Department said, and may stop in at least one other country in the region.
- World News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Edited by: Digital Desk
Blinken Is Back In The Middle East To Press For The Conclusion Of An Israel-Hamas Ceasefire | Image: AP News
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
23:26 IST, August 18th 2024