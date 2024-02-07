Advertisement

In the aftermath of the tragic drone attack on a U.S. military base in Jordan, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pledged a "decisive" response to the aggression, vowing to hold those responsible for the attack accountable. The strike resulted in the loss of three U.S. service personnel and left dozens more wounded.

"The president has been crystal clear. We will respond decisively to any aggression. And we will hold responsible the people who attacked our troops. We will do so at a time and a place of our choosing," Blinken said.

Names of fallen service members has been released

The Pentagon identified the fallen heroes as Sgt William Jerome Rivers, 46, Specialist Kennedy Sanders, 24, and Specialist Breonna Alexsondria Moffett, 23. The attack, which targeted a U.S. military base, has prompted strong statements from top U.S. officials regarding the commitment to defending American troops.

US says it doesn't believe Iran is seeking a war

U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin asserted that the United States will take "all necessary actions" to ensure the safety of its military personnel. Despite the tragic incident, the Pentagon, emphasized that it does not believe Iran is actively seeking war with the U.S.

Here is what else you need to know

A report from The Guardian indicates that the enemy drone used in the attack may have been confused with an American drone returning to the U.S. installation. One U.S. official reportedly mentioned that an Iranian-made drone was employed in the deadly attack.

As investigations unfold, questions arise about the circumstances leading to the mistaken identity and the specific motivations behind the attack. The tragedy has sparked concerns about the evolving dynamics in the region and the potential consequences for U.S. military engagement. The United States, while mourning the loss of its servicemen, remains resolute in its commitment to addressing the incident and maintaining stability in the region.