Published 20:10 IST, September 3rd 2024

Boat Carrying Migrants Capsizes Off Libyan Coast: 1 Dead, 22 Missing

A boat carrying Europe-bound migrants capsized off the Libyan coast Tuesday, leaving one person dead and 22 missing, Libyan authorities said.

20:10 IST, September 3rd 2024