Published 20:10 IST, September 3rd 2024
Boat Carrying Migrants Capsizes Off Libyan Coast: 1 Dead, 22 Missing
A boat carrying Europe-bound migrants capsized off the Libyan coast Tuesday, leaving one person dead and 22 missing, Libyan authorities said.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Boat Carrying Migrants Capsizes Off Libyan Coast: 1 Dead, 22 Missing" | Image: representational Image (Photo | AP)
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
20:10 IST, September 3rd 2024