×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated October 6th, 2023 at 19:23 IST

Bomb threat that prompted Philippines to put 42 airports on high alert is 'likely a hoax'

Bomb threat that prompted the Philippines to put all its commercial airports on heightened security alert is "most likely a hoax", aviation police chief said.

Reported by: Thomson Reuters
Philippines
Image: Unsplash / Representative | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

An anonymous bomb threat that prompted the Philippines to put all its commercial airports on heightened security alert is "most likely a hoax", the aviation police chief said on Friday.

Authorities ordered 42 airports across the country to step up security after receiving an anonymous email threat that planes flying out of Manila to several tourist destinations could explode.

Despite the alert, the country's main international airport, in Manila, and its two biggest airlines were operating as normal, and Transport Minister Jaime Bautista said no flight delays were expected.

Extra police and canine patrols were deployed at Manila terminals as part of "immediate enhanced security measures" at airports, authorities said, adding the threat was being verified.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAAP) said airports had been ordered on Wednesday to step up security "following bomb threats".

It added air traffic services received an anonymous email about a threat to flights from Manila to Davao, Bicol and the tourist regions of Palawan and Cebu.

In a memo dated Oct. 4 but released to media on Friday, the CAAP referred to a screenshot of the emailed threat, which did not contain the word "bomb" but said "an airplane will explode" at Manila's international airport and "please beware".

"Cebu, Palawan, Bicol and Davao will also be hit", the anonymous email said.

One of the region's most popular beach destinations, Cebu saw more than 1 million domestic and foreign travellers last year, while Bicol in the central Philippines saw nearly 5 million, according to the tourism department.

Aviation police chief Jack Wanky confirmed that the threat was sent at around 8 a.m. (0000 GMT) on Wednesday but he said he was sceptical about it.

"It's most likely a hoax. Nothing is happening," he said.

"Airport operations is continuous, it's normal."

A regional airport in Bicol first received the email. Police in the National Capital Region received similar information and alerted aviation police.

An Australian business traveller flying out of Manila on Friday, Kevin Beachley, said he was not concerned.

"It's just a simple way of causing a lot of trouble without actually having to do anything other than a phone call," he said.

Philippine citizen Joy Nequinto was more wary, however.

"Our security is not that safe, especially in Manila. I do love the Philippines, but sometimes I feel scared at the airport."

A source at Philippines Airlines, who declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to media, said the flag carrier was operating "business as usual".

A spokesperson at Cebu Pacific Air said the airline was "following usual protocols".

"No expected impact to any scheduled flights and we would like to ensure the travelling public that protocols are in place to ensure everyone's safety and security," the transport minister said in a statement.

Advertisement

Published October 6th, 2023 at 19:23 IST

Business

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Iran launches drones at Israel

Iran-Israel War

2 hours ago
Lost Your Voter ID Card? No Worries, Here's How to Get a Duplicate Online

Voters With Dual Identity

2 hours ago
Arrest

Maulana Rapes Minor

2 hours ago
MS Dhoni

Dhoni touches World Cup

2 hours ago
IPL Franchise Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2024: Points Table

2 hours ago
greater noida murder

VHP Leader Shot Dead

3 hours ago
Stephen Fleming on Gaikwad

Fleming on Gaikwad

3 hours ago
Mohammedan Sporting Club

Sporting end with loss

4 hours ago
Asian Wrestling Championship

Radhika gets silver

4 hours ago
sanju samson explains reason of rajasthan royals defeat against gujarat titans

Samson's comments

4 hours ago
Parthib Gogoi always wanted to play for NorthEast United FC.

United FC end campaign

4 hours ago
PBKS vs RR

IPL 2024: Standouts

4 hours ago
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Jaishankar-Cameron Talk

4 hours ago
Diljit Dosanjh concert

Diljit Concert In Mumbai

4 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Dating Footballer

4 hours ago
Rohit Sharma

Rohit turns driver

4 hours ago
Father shoots his child in Sonipat

Man Shoots His Child

4 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid On Deva

4 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 17 Indians Among Crew of Ship Seized by Iran Near UAE: Reports

    World9 hours ago

  2. At Least 22 Delhi Bound Flights Diverted Amid Heavy Rains in Delhi-NCR

    India News9 hours ago

  3. What does Lasith Malinga think of Arjun Tendulkar's special skill?

    Sports 11 hours ago

  4. Michael Vaughan pinpoints Team India's major problem in cricket

    Sports 11 hours ago

  5. IAS Officer's Son Playing At Her Desk, Netizens React to the Viral Video

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo