Boss Asks Woman Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer to Return to Work, Gets Slammed on Reddit | Image:Unsplash

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a disturbing incident, a woman diagnosed with stage 4 cancer was asked to report to work by her employer. The boss was heavily criticized on Reddit for demanding the woman employee to report to work despite her health condition.

Not only this, the boss even demanded a letter from employees' oncologist that said how fit she was to return to work.

Advertisement

The email sent by the boss was shared by one of the children of the employee on Reddit. The mail requested the woman employee to share her treatment plan so that company could plan the way forward.

"Can you please get a letter from the oncologist to state if you are fit to come back to work. If you are fit, your oncologist must state if you are unable to [do] anything specific, you cannot do to ease you back into work.

Advertisement

"Your treatment plan going forward so we can plan accordingly as needed," the email stated.

Users on Reddit slammed the boss for hardheartedness and mercilessness towards the employee.

Advertisement

One user said, ""I’m certainly not going to say that I wish her boss got cancer as well. But I’m sure gonna think it really hard."

While another said, “How dehumanizing. I’m so sorry.”

Advertisement

"Some people are so disconnected it’s disgusting. I hope your mom has the capacity to dismiss the awful boss. It’s not fair and it sucks. Some people are just evil," a third user wrote," said the third user.