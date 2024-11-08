Brampton Hindu Temple Attack: Canada’s Peel Police Arrests One for 'Inciting Hatred'

Ottawa: Days after a violent incident at the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton, Canada’s Peel Regional Police has arrested one individual and issued arrest warrants for two others. The disturbance on November 4 led to heightened tensions within the Hindu-Canadian community, as over a thousand people gathered to voice frustration over repeated attacks on Hindu temples across Canada.

Lal Banerjee, 57, of Toronto, was arrested and charged with “public incitement of hatred” under section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code of Canada. Following his arrest, he was released with conditions and is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Arrest warrants were also issued for Armaan Gahlot, 24, of Kitchener, and Arpit, 22. Both are sought on charges of “uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm” and conspiracy to commit assault with a weapon and mischief. Peel Regional Police officer Tyler Bell, in a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), noted that the warrant is a result of “ongoing investigations,” urging the individuals to seek legal counsel and turn themselves in.

Additional Arrests and Charges Following November 4 Demonstrations in Brampton.



The unrest at the Hindu Sabha Mandir led to strong community reactions, with Hindu Canadians demanding that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s administration take action against extremist groups targeting their religious sites. The November 3 disruption at the temple, which saw demonstrators clashing with those attending an Indian consular camp, underscored safety concerns among Hindu-Canadians.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also condemned the attack as a “deliberate” act, denouncing any “cowardly attempts to intimidate” Indian diplomats and calling on Canadian authorities to uphold justice and the rule of law. Similarly, the Ministry of External Affairs urged Canada to ensure the safety of religious sites.

Local Law Enforcement and Community Leadership

In response to the November 3 and 4 incidents, Peel Regional Police have established a Strategic Investigative Team to address any criminal behavior arising from the protests. Following the demonstrations, videos circulated showing individuals inciting violence. A Peel Regional Police officer, Sergeant Harinder Sohi, was also suspended after being identified in footage of the event, according to CBC News.

In addition, Hindu Sabha Mandir suspended a priest for allegedly spreading “violent rhetoric” during the protests. Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown praised this action on X, urging community members to reject violence and division, stating, “This is leadership that is helpful. The vast majority of Sikh Canadians and Hindu Canadians want to live in harmony and don’t tolerate violence.” The Ontario Sikhs and Gurdwara Council also condemned the violent acts at the temple.

Canadian and Indian Government Reactions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau condemned the November 3 incident, affirming Canadians' rights to practice their faiths freely and safely. He expressed gratitude to local authorities for their swift response and commitment to community protection.

India’s Ministry of External Affairs echoed this sentiment, emphasizing New Delhi’s concern for the safety of Indian nationals in Canada and urging Canadian officials to prosecute those responsible for the violence.