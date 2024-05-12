The floods left a wake of devastation, including landslides, washed-out roads and collapsed bridges across the state. | Image:AP

Rio Grande do Sul: The death toll for Brazil floods crosses over 120 after the state of Rio Grande do Sul was once again hit by storms on Friday and the rainfall in the river basins could cause more damage in the city.

As per the latest Reuters reporter, at least 123 people have been reported to be dead. Furthermore, some 240,000 people have been displaced, and much of the region has been isolated by the floodwaters.

Displaced people are getting together in cars, tents, and trucks on highways in the capital Porto Alegre.

The house of the driver Elvis Oliveira was covered by water a week ago. Since then, he and some neighbours are sleeping in his truck positioned in a place where they can see their houses.

They share a makeshift kitchen where they spend most of the time as they wait for the water level to drop.

Although it's a catastrophic situation, they say they are happy to be alive.

In Porto Alegre, about 13,000 people are in 153 shelters around the city.

Authorities in southern Brazil are rushing to rescue survivors as more heavy rain is expected in the state into the weekend.

