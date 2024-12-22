Brazil Plane Crash: Aircraft With 10 People Crashes Into Shops In Gramado, All Feared Dead

Gramado: In a tragic aircraft crash incident, a small aircraft with around 10 passengers onboard crashed into shops in the Gramado city in southern Brazil. A foreign media reported the aircraft crash incident on Sunday saying that all the people onboard flight feared dead. The rescue teams and city officials have been mobilised to the crash spot to conduct rescue operations.

Apart from the occupants of the aircraft, a few people present in the shops at the spot also sustained grievous injuries and were taken to hospitals for treatment. Rio Grande do Sul state's public security office stated that 15 people were taken to the city's hospital, most of them suffering from smoke inhalation caused by the fire triggered by the crash.

The plane reportedly first struck the chimney of a building, then the second floor of a house, before crashing into a furniture store, authorities were quoted by the foreign news agency as saying.

Governor Eduardo Leite, in a post on social media platform X, said, “I am monitoring the sad incident of an aircraft crash in Gramado with the state security forces. We have all the personnel from the municipality and Canela mobilized to respond to the incident. I am also traveling to monitor the operation on site.”

“At the moment, the priority is to ensure the isolation of the area and treat the victims who suffered injuries. Unfortunately, initial information indicates that the occupants of the aircraft did not survive,” Leite added.

Gramado is the most popular tourist destination in Rio Grande do Sul, which was severely impacted earlier this year by unprecedented floods that claimed dozens of lives, destroyed infrastructure and significantly disrupted the state's economy.

The accident occurred just days before Christmas, a particularly busy period for the city, which is traditionally adorned with decorations and hosts festive events.

Brazil’s Deadly Bus Crash

Earlier, a deadly bus crash resulted in the deaths of at least 41 people. The horrific bus crash in southeastern Brazil was termed a “terrible tragedy” by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The road crash, which took place on Saturday,was called the worst accident on the nation’s highways since 2007 by the Federal Highway Police.