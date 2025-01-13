BREAKING: 5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Tibet, Region Still Recovering from Deadly 6.8 Quake

5.0-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Dingri County in Tibet, Region Still Recovering from Deadly 6.8 Quake | Image: Republic TV

Tibet: On Monday night, a 5.0-magnitude earthquake struck Dingri County in Xigaze, located in the Tibet Autonomous Region (TAR) of China.

The quake hit at 8:58 pm local time, with the epicenter near the holy town of Xigaze, as reported by the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC).

The same area was hit by a 6.8-magnitude quake on Jan 8 in which 126 people were killed and 188 others injured. China has launched massive relief and rescue operations in the area.

Monday’s quake struck at a depth of 10 km, the state-run Xinhua news agency reported, quoting CENC.

The region is still recovering from a magnitude 6.8 earthquake last week that resulted in at least 126 fatalities.

After the Jan 8 quake, the area was hit by over 640 tremors.

More than 500 aftershocks were recorded after the earthquake, which the US Geological Survey said measured magnitude 7.1. China's earthquake center recorded a magnitude of 6.8.

The quake was also about 75 kilometers from Mount Everest and the border with Nepal, where the shaking sent people running out of their homes in the capital.

